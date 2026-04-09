EquitiesFirst, Capital Access, and Europe’s 2026 Growth Story

At the start of 2026, commercial prospects for a mid-sized European industrial-machinery manufacturer appeared to be improving. The EU-Mercosur agreement had just been signed and was moving into the ratification and provisional-application phase. EU-India trade talks were concluded in late January. At the same time, Southeast Asia was attracting new manufacturing investment, helping create fresh demand for machine tools and other industrial equipment.

But the financing, according to the ECB’s most recent bank lending survey, was not keeping pace.

The ECB’s October 2025 survey of euro area banks recorded net tightening of credit standards for business loans. Loan rejection rates edged higher for firms of all sizes, with small and mid-sized enterprises experiencing a slightly larger increase than large companies. Of the 32.3 million enterprises that make up 99% of EU businesses by count, many of the most opportunity-exposed are sitting in capital-constrained positions.

“What we’re seeing in Europe is a meaningful gap between where the strategic opportunity sits and where the available capital actually is,” said Al Christy Jr., founder and CEO of EquitiesFirst, an alternative financing firm that provides equites-based financing. “The macro picture has re-rated. Earnings forecasts are improving. But the businesses best positioned to act on that are often the ones least served by conventional credit markets.”

Structural Opportunity

The investment case for Europe in 2026 rests on a set of policy shifts. Germany’s decision in early 2025 to scrap its constitutional debt brake opened the way for an estimated €1 trillion in infrastructure and defense spending capacity. The European Commission is pursuing a €1.2 trillion overhaul of the EU’s electricity grid by 2040, addressing one of the continent’s most persistent competitive vulnerabilities.

European equity markets have repriced accordingly. By late February 2026, the STOXX Europe 600 was up about 6% from the start of the year, and trading near record highs, reflecting a broader reassessment of Europe’s prospects even as investors remained cautious about how long the rally could last.

In Central and Eastern Europe, the moves have been sharper: Hungary, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic each gained more than 60% in dollar terms, ranking among the world’s top 20 equity market performers for the year.

AllianzGI projects European corporate earnings growth of 12% for 2026, the strongest relative performance forecast versus US counterparts in years. European households hold nearly €40 trillion in financial assets, according to Eurostat data for 2024. That figure represents roughly 4.1 times total household liabilities, a private balance sheet depth that few other major economies can match.

The Trade Architecture Is Shifting

When Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the World Economic Forum at Davos in January 2026, he described the current geopolitical period as “a rupture, not a transition” — arguing that great powers had turned economic integration into a strategic instrument, with tariffs as their bluntest expression. For Europe, the practical implication of this shift is that economic alignment with the US can no longer be treated as a given. The policy consequence has been a push for autonomy across energy, defense, and critical supply chains, a push visible in defense sector equity performance, in infrastructure spending trajectories, and in a recalibration of corporate earnings expectations.

Since the outbreak of the Iran war in late February, that recalibration has taken on added urgency. The conflict has injected another layer of energy insecurity and macro uncertainty into Europe’s outlook, reinforcing the case for strategic autonomy even as it makes the operating environment harder to read. For European businesses, the implication is straightforward: expansion opportunities may still be real, but the window to act on them now sits inside a more volatile external backdrop,

The Mercosur agreement, years in negotiation, appears close to finalization, potentially opening Brazil, Argentina, and neighboring South American economies to European industrial exports with reduced tariffs. Negotiations with India have reached an advanced stage. EU trade talks with the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia are also proceeding.

These deals, if completed, offer new demand corridors that could partially offset the friction introduced by U.S. tariff pressure and the complications of EU-China trade relations. The EU’s decision to impose tariffs of up to 35.3% on Chinese-made electric vehicles has added tension to relations with Beijing even as certain member states, Hungary prominently among them, continue to seek Chinese investment.

The result is a European trade strategy that is genuinely multi-directional: seeking new partners in South Asia and Southeast Asia while managing contested relationships with both superpowers simultaneously.

“The businesses that are positioned for this shift tend to have substantial equity on their balance sheets,” Christy Jr. noted. “Equities-backed financing gives them a way to access capital against those holdings. That’s a different profile from bank debt, and it matters when credit standards are tightening.”

For founder-led or family-owned businesses, the kind of liquid capital provided by firms like EquitiesFirst can be critical in managing time-sensitive expansion decisions.

Demographics and the Limits of Policy

The optimism embedded in European earnings forecasts carries a significant constraint: workforce availability. Europe’s aging population is tightening labor supply, even as immigration and higher participation have partly offset the pressure. According to a 2026 European Commission report, shortages are especially visible in healthcare and in technical and industrial occupations tied to manufacturing and construction: the kinds of roles likely to matter more if defense and infrastructure spending continues to rise.

The demographic constraint in Europe could shape the nature of productive investment. Businesses facing workforce shortfalls tend to direct capital toward automation, productivity tools, and operational efficiency rather than headcount expansion. Those investment categories require patient, non-dilutive financing — capital that can be deployed without the repayment pressures that short-term bank credit imposes.

For investors with long-horizon exposure to European equities and businesses whose balance sheets carry significant listed assets, the financing calculus has changed. The strategic moment is real. The gap between opportunity and capital is also real. Tools that can close that gap without forcing ownership trade-offs are likely to see sustained demand through 2026 and beyond.