(Photo courtesy of SCORE)

Essential Sales WEBINAR

This Sales Essentials course distills the core elements every sales professional must master to succeed. We’ll focus on three critical areas that, when done well, cover roughly 80% of the daily challenges in sales:

1. Marketing vs. Prospecting

Understand the clear differences between the two

Learn how to strategically plan for both

Master the art of asking for appointments with confidence

2. Sales Appointment Process

Discover why having a structured process is essential

Ask smarter, more revealing questions

Qualify prospects effectively to advance them to the next stage

3. Overcoming Objections

Understand the importance of this skill

Learn proven objection-handling techniques

Practice to make overcoming objections second nature

This course is not just about learning concepts—it’s about applying them. Sales success is built on strong communication habits, and better habits lead to better behaviors, which in turn drive better results.

Webinar Speaker Highlight

“I’m Hyun, a Mentor in SCORE, and I bring over eight years of proven sales experience across multiple industries. My career has been defined not only by consistently producing strong sales results but also by developing and mentoring high-performing teams. In fact, two of my team members earned Rookie of the Year honors under my leadership, and I’ve helped many others significantly boost their income by mastering prospecting and sales skills.”

Monday, June 29, 2026

4pm-6pm CDT/3pm-5pm MDT/2pm-4pm MST + PDT

Fee: $10

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