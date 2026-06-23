(Photo courtesy of SCORE)
Essential Sales WEBINAR
This Sales Essentials course distills the core elements every sales professional must master to succeed. We’ll focus on three critical areas that, when done well, cover roughly 80% of the daily challenges in sales:
1. Marketing vs. Prospecting
- Understand the clear differences between the two
- Learn how to strategically plan for both
- Master the art of asking for appointments with confidence
2. Sales Appointment Process
- Discover why having a structured process is essential
- Ask smarter, more revealing questions
- Qualify prospects effectively to advance them to the next stage
3. Overcoming Objections
- Understand the importance of this skill
- Learn proven objection-handling techniques
- Practice to make overcoming objections second nature
This course is not just about learning concepts—it’s about applying them. Sales success is built on strong communication habits, and better habits lead to better behaviors, which in turn drive better results.
Webinar Speaker Highlight
“I’m Hyun, a Mentor in SCORE, and I bring over eight years of proven sales experience across multiple industries. My career has been defined not only by consistently producing strong sales results but also by developing and mentoring high-performing teams. In fact, two of my team members earned Rookie of the Year honors under my leadership, and I’ve helped many others significantly boost their income by mastering prospecting and sales skills.”