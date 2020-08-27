Evaluating Sustainable & Socially Responsible Investments: Learn How to Align Your Investments & Your Values with Jack Schniepp, CFP

(Jack Schniepp | Photo courtesy of Cascade Financial Strategies, LLC)

Jack Schniepp, the founder of a local financial planning and investment management firm called Cascade Financial Strategies (CFS), discusses the value of choosing Socially Responsible Investments (SRI) when making a financial plan with Liz Goodrich from the Deschutes County Library on a FREE WEBINAR that has been archived on You Tube on the Library website (youtube.com/watch). This approach allows clients to match their values with their portfolio selections. During the presentation, Schniepp demonstrates how this is accomplished through incorporating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investment screening criteria.

Jack Schniepp is a Certified Financial Advisor (CFP), and his firm specializes in providing Socially Responsible Investing. He authors the SRIBend.com blog, now in its sixth year. It provides information about ESG issues and tips for selecting sustainable and responsible investments. CFS is the sole Central Oregon member of the U.S. Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment (USSIF), which is one of the only organizations where financial advisors can access resources, ideas and the latest news regarding the sustainable investment realm.

cascadefs.com