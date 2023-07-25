Event Updates from Bend Chamber

What’s Brewing
The Impacts of Deschutes County Policies on Local Businesses
August 8 | 5-7:30pm
Tetherow Pavilion
$25 Members | $40 Non-Members
We’re excited to invite the Central Oregon business community to our summer session of What’s Brewing! This program will be an opportunity to hear from the Deschutes County Commission and staff about key policy topics impacting local businesses, including access to childcare, workforce housing and other priorities of the Bend Chamber.
Speakers
Patti Adair
County Commissioner
Phil Chang
County Commissioner
Tony DeBone
County Commissioner
Nick Lelack
County Administrator
Bend YP Social
July 26 | 5-7pm
Immersion Brewing Barrel Room
| $15 Bend Chamber Members
| $25 Non-Members
| Free for YP Passport Holders
Join us for a special YP Social tomorrow! In addition to making connections and enjoying food and beverages with our host business, Immersion Brewing, we’ve invited Russell Huntamer with
Compass Commercial Real Estate Services to give us a quick rundown on the new “Jackstraw” development under construction next to the Box Factory.
This is a mixed use project slated to provide over 300 housing units and 17,000 square feet of retail centered around “street living” common space, a practice the Dutch call “woonerf.” Get the inside scoop on this highly visible new development and how it impacts you – while enjoying plenty of time for networking and beverages in Immersion’s beautiful space.
Guest Speaker
Russell Huntamer
Partner, Sales Manager, Principal Broker
Compass Commercial
