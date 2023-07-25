Event Updates from Bend Chamber

What’s Brewing

The Impacts of Deschutes County Policies on Local Businesses

August 8 | 5-7:30pm

Tetherow Pavilion

$25 Members | $40 Non-Members

We’re excited to invite the Central Oregon business community to our summer session of What’s Brewing! This program will be an opportunity to hear from the Deschutes County Commission and staff about key policy topics impacting local businesses, including access to childcare, workforce housing and other priorities of the Bend Chamber.

Speakers

Patti Adair

County Commissioner

Phil Chang

County Commissioner

Tony DeBone

County Commissioner

Nick Lelack

County Administrator

Bend YP Social

July 26 | 5-7pm

Immersion Brewing Barrel Room

| $15 Bend Chamber Members

| $25 Non-Members

| Free for YP Passport Holders

Join us for a special YP Social tomorrow! In addition to making connections and enjoying food and beverages with our host business, Immersion Brewing, we’ve invited Russell Huntamer with

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services to give us a quick rundown on the new “Jackstraw” development under construction next to the Box Factory.

This is a mixed use project slated to provide over 300 housing units and 17,000 square feet of retail centered around “street living” common space, a practice the Dutch call “woonerf.” Get the inside scoop on this highly visible new development and how it impacts you – while enjoying plenty of time for networking and beverages in Immersion’s beautiful space.

Guest Speaker

Russell Huntamer

Partner, Sales Manager, Principal Broker

Compass Commercial

