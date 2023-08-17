Every Child Central Oregon Receives $25,000 Donation from First Interstate Bank’s Believe in Local Campaign

Funds dedicated toward uplifting children & families impacted by foster care in Central Oregon.

Every Child Central Oregon recently received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation as part of their second-annual Believe in Local grant campaign. These funds will be deployed to address the needs of children and families connected to foster care and human services in Warm Springs, Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

“We are incredibly appreciative of First Interstate’s generosity and support,” said Melissa Williams, executive director of Every Child Central Oregon. “This donation helps us to further our mission of revolutionizing the foster care system. We’re thankful to have dedicated partners like First Interstate working with us to support our community.”

First Interstate Bank launched its Believe in Local campaign in 2022 to celebrate the Bank’s longstanding commitment to the communities it serves. Each year, 40 nonprofit organizations across the Bank’s 14-state footprint receive a $25,000 gift in support of their mission. Every Child Central Oregon was nominated by local First Interstate employees and selected from a pool of over 500 submissions thanks to its alignment with the Bank’s philanthropic goals.

“Giving back to the places we call home is central to who we are as a community bank,” said Jamie Rockafellor, First Interstate retail hub manager in Redmond. “Our Believe in Local grant campaign captures our core values in action and is the ideal way to celebrate the nonprofit organizations that deliver the greatest positive impact. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to further support Every Child Central Oregon in its work to make our community a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

In addition to campaigns like Believe in Local, First Interstate makes annual donations and grants of two percent of its pre-tax earnings to local communities. These funds aid in the improvement of workforce development, boost early childhood education, mitigate poverty and support nonprofit organizations.

everychildoregon.org/centraloregon • firstinterstate.com