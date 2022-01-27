Every Child Central Oregon Receives $25,000 Grant from Oregon Community Foundation

Every Child Central Oregon is the grateful recipient of a $25,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) to support their continued volunteer engagement and expansion efforts.

Every Child Central Oregon provides low-barrier opportunities for community members to volunteer as individuals, groups, and organizations. Through the utilization of volunteers, ECCO is better able to engage the community to show support, recognition, and value to those impacted by foster care in Central Oregon. In December of 2021, ECCO engaged volunteers for a record 640 hours; thank you to those who have, and continue to, support ECCO’s mission!

OCF puts donated money to work in Oregon — more than $100 million in grants and scholarships support Oregonians annually. For nearly 45 years, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses, and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians.

The Foundation makes grants through an application process that involves local citizens in the review and evaluation of requests for funds. Application materials are available through the Foundation’s Portland office. Individuals or businesses interested in establishing a fund may contact OCF by visiting oregoncf.org.

Every Child Central Oregon serves Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson counties, and The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs by mobilizing community to uplift and support those impacted by foster care. Every Child Central Oregon relentlessly advocates and supports local children and families impacted by foster care; committing to finding safe, nurturing homes where they can flourish during their time in care. Additionally, ECCO provides radical hospitality to youth in care, families providing care, families of origin, and their partners working in child welfare. With over 400 children experiencing foster care annually in Central Oregon, ECCO believes everyone has an opportunity to connect with, and support, the foster community: creating a more positive outcome for our community as a whole.

everychildcentraloregon.org • oregoncf.org