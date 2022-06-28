Every Child Central Oregon Receives Grant from First Story

Funds Support their Efforts in Supporting their My NeighbOR Program

Every Child Central Oregon received a $10,000 grant from First Story to support their efforts in supporting their My NeighbOR program; connecting the real-time tangible needs of children and families impacted by foster care with community members ready to pledge to meet the need. Through the My NeighbOR program, over 760 individual items have been distributed this year throughout Central Oregon to support and promote wellness, resiliency and nurture families serving as resource (foster) providers and the youth in their homes.

Watch the overview video of the My NeighbOR program:

Executive Director Melissa Williams shares, “It is so much more than buying a pack of diapers for a family in need. It is that show of support and serves as a reminder to our hard-working foster providers that their community sees them, supports them and acknowledges their dedication opening their hearts and home to a youth experiencing foster care. We are very grateful to Hayden Homes for their continued support and belief in bettering the outcome for Central Oregon’s youth in care by coming together as a community. Their generosity helps us expand and strengthen this program to help ensure no child in care goes without the tangible item/s they need to thrive.”

To view the real-time requests, updated Monday-Friday by 10am, of our foster community, please visit: everychildcentraloregon.org/myneighbor and click on “Urgent Needs.”

In 1998, as a way to honor his father and mother, Hayden Watson started First Story. The non-profit began by giving direct donations to charitable causes in towns and cities across the Pacific Northwest. For over 20 years, the nonprofit has supported other community partners through its giving grant program. To date nearly 700 charities who are providing shelter, food and advocacy services to families in crisis have received over $1.6M from First Story.

Every Child Central Oregon serves Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson counties and The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs by mobilizing community to uplift and support those impacted by foster care. Every Child Central Oregon relentlessly advocates and supports local children and families impacted by foster care; committing to finding safe, nurturing homes where they can flourish during their time in care. Additionally, ECCO provides radical hospitality to youth in care, families providing care, families of origin and their partners working in child welfare. With over 400 children experiencing foster care annually in Central Oregon, ECCO believes everyone has an opportunity to connect with, and support, the foster community: creating a more positive outcome for our community as a whole.

everychildcentraloregon.org • info@everychildcentraloregon.org