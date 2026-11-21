((L-R) Jamie Bianchini, PIE co-founder, and Scott Johnson, Webfoot general manager. Photo courtesy of PIE.)

Giving Tuesday is just one day. A growing group of Bend businesses is proving it can be every day. Today Purpose In Expenses (PIE), a Bend-based Certified B Corp and 1% for the Planet member, welcomed two of Central Oregon’s most trusted names — Webfoot Home Improvements and MountainStar Family Relief Nursery — as its newest members, and announced that Central Oregon businesses partnering with PIE are on pace to create over $74,000 in nonprofit support in 2026.

None of that money comes from a fundraiser, a gala, or a year-end appeal. It comes from businesses paying the bills they already pay — Microsoft, Google, payment processing, internet, phones, wireless, software, payroll and more — through PIE, which directs half of its own brokering margin to the nonprofit each business chooses. No added cost. No extra work. Often, lower bills.

“Giving Tuesday is a wonderful day, but it is one day,” said Jamie Bianchini, PIE co-founder and CEO. “Almost every business in Central Oregon buys internet, phones, payment processing, and software whether they want to or not. We built PIE so every one of those bills funds a local nonprofit, at the same cost or less. That turns one day of giving into 365 — and Bend is proving it works.”

Two Bend originals, one purpose

Webfoot has brought serious craft to Central Oregon homes for over two decades. MountainStar, founded in 2001 and celebrating its 25th year, is the only program in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook counties providing therapeutic classrooms, home visiting, and family support to protect babies and toddlers at significant risk of abuse and neglect, serving roughly 1,300 children and family members each year from sites in La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, and outreach services in Warm Springs.

The two are not new friends. Webfoot has supported MountainStar for years through its Carving for Kids event and their Birdies for Babies golf tournament and gala.

What is new this giving season is making that generosity automatic.

To demonstrate the power of the partnership this holiday season, Webfoot is partnering with PIE to unlock new passive, recurring donations to MountainStar by just procuring these key services through PIE:

● QuickBooks payments — card and ACH processing inside the accounting system Webfoot already uses, unlocking thousands in both savings and donations.

● Mobile Phones: Webfoot employees will now enjoy both Verizon and T-Mobile coverage while knowing every phone or text message supports MountainStar.

“These services are the lifeblood of our business, and we had no idea how much of our company’s resources were leaving our community every month for out-of-state service providers,” said Mike Senseman, director of finance at Webfoot. “This partnership allows us to redirect a portion of our budget to a cause we believe in, while saving money and giving employees better services than they had before.”

Together, these two services are expected to generate a passive, recurring donation of approximately $4,000 a year to MountainStar — from bills Webfoot pays anyway — while saving the company thousands of dollars a year. That recurring gift augments, rather than replaces, Webfoot’s existing giving.

“We’ve been huge supporters of MountainStar for many years. Keeping kids safe and families strong is as local as it gets,” said Scott Johnson, general manager at Webfoot. “Making recurring donations out of bills we have to pay anyway is the easiest thing we’ve ever done for them.”

Why now

Now more than ever, our community needs services and resources for kids. MountainStar’s answer has been the same for 25 years: strengthen families before a crisis, and be there when one comes. Webfoot, MountainStar and PIE are announcing this partnership this holiday season because every business in town can be part of that answer — without spending a dollar more than it already does.

“Our team spends countless hours fundraising for our programming. Grants, events, and campaigns absorb a large portion of our team’s time,” said Staley Slaughter, MountainStar development director. “We’re thrilled to discover this local innovation in philanthropy that allows us to receive new sources of passive, recurring donations. The more support we have in fundraising, the more we can be of service to our community’s children and families”

A community in action

Webfoot and MountainStar join a Central Oregon membership that has already generated $61,000 in nonprofit support in 2025 and is on pace to hit about $74,000 by year-end — all from everyday business expenses.

Participating Central Oregon businesses include:

Subaru of Bend • TS&S Ford in Madras • Beaver Coach Sales & Service • Pahlisch Homes • Team Kia of Bend • Team Hyundai of Bend • Tower Theatre • Happy Danes Quality Auto • Puffin Drinkwear • Thaipas Thai Food • Bethlehem Inn • Second Wind Sports • WeHero

• Kirby Nagelhout Construction • Latino Community Association • Embark • Ruffwear • Ablis CBD • Cascade Relays • The Haven Coworking.

Their donations support, and are expected to keep supporting, nonprofits across the region, including:

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery • Bend-La Pine Education Foundation • Boys & Girls Club of Bend • Family Access Network • Oregon Adaptive Sports • NeighborImpact • LessonPlan: Arts for Kids • Ronald McDonald House • Humane Society of Central Oregon • Street Dog Hero • Deschutes Children’s Foundation • Latino Community Association • Central Oregon Trail Alliance (COTA) • Bethlehem Inn • Protect Our Winters • Oregon Food Bank • FFA • Earthwin • Think Wild • High Desert Museum • Giving Plate • and more.

The Ask: Make every day Giving Tuesday

This latest partnership with MountainStar, Webfoot, and PIE invites every Central Oregon business to take one step this giving season. With over 1,000 nonprofits in Central Oregon needing funding, it’s time to look more closely at innovative ways to unlock new donation streams and support their programs through partnerships like this one.

About Purpose In Expenses (PIE)

Purpose In Expenses (PIE) is a Bend, Oregon–based Certified B Corp and 1% for the Planet business services partner founded in 2020 by Jamie Bianchini and Cristina Morales. Now in its seventh year, PIE converts ordinary business operating expenses — payments, connectivity, cloud software, wireless, payroll, and more — into recurring nonprofit donations at no added cost by directing 50% of its brokering margin to the nonprofits its members choose. In 2026, PIE’s Oregon members alone are on pace to generate more than $124,000 in donations.

About MountainStar Family Relief Nursery

MountainStar prevents child abuse and neglect through therapeutic early childhood programs, home visiting, and wrap-around family services. With five sites in La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, and outreach services in Warm Springs, MountainStar strengthens vulnerable families and helps children build safe, stable futures. mtstar.org

About Webfoot Home Improvements

Webfoot Home Improvements is a Bend-based painting, carpentry, and home improvement company that has brought serious craft to Central Oregon homes for over two decades. They employ local craftspeople and support local causes including MountainStar’s Carving for Kids and many more.