Every Kid Sports: Born in Bend Initiative

(Photo courtesy of Every Kid Sports)

Empowering Central Oregon’s Youth through Sports

Central Oregon has long been known for its community spirit, stunning natural beauty, and a shared passion for outdoor activities. Now, a local nonprofit with national reach is reconnecting with its roots to ensure that local children from low-income families can access the life-changing benefits of youth sports.

Since its inception 14 years ago, Every Kid Sports has been dedicated to breaking down financial barriers that prevent children from playing sports. The organization has provided over $25 million in support to more than 153,000 kids nationwide, helping them participate in various youth sports. As the organization continues to grow, it remains deeply committed to its home in Central Oregon.

The Born in Bend initiative aims to bring Every Kid Sports’ mission full circle by focusing on supporting children throughout Central Oregon. With only 22% of kids from low-income families currently playing sports, and the high cost being the number one barrier, Born in Bend seeks to make youth sports accessible to all children, regardless of financial constraints.

This initiative has ambitious goals: to support 2,500 local children across Central Oregon by 2027. The impact will be immediate and lasting, with a plan to start by funding 500 kids in the first year, followed by 800 in the second, and 1,200 in the third. These numbers represent a significant increase — 350% more kids supported than before. Every Kid Sports is not only tackling the financial barriers it’s making sure that children have the chance to learn the prosocial behaviors, responsibility, and commitment that come with participation in organized sports.

“Born in Bend is a way for us to reconnect with the Central Oregon community and celebrate our founders with the growth we’ve experienced since launching here 14 years ago,” said Every Kid Sports Executive Director Eleana Fanaika. “We’re excited to make sure that kids in this community can experience the benefits of playing sports, just like thousands of other children we’ve supported across the country.”

As the initiative progresses, Every Kid Sports is half-way towards their year one goal to raise $100,000. To achieve this, the organization will be partnering with local businesses and donors, and participating in community-wide initiatives to spread the word about Born in Bend and its impact on the region.

At its heart, Born in Bend is about honoring the community that helped shape Every Kid Sports into what it is today. By fostering partnerships with local businesses and organizations, and through the generosity of community members, Born in Bend promises to open doors for thousands of children in need.

The future of youth sports in Central Oregon looks brighter, thanks to this initiative. Every Kid Sports was Born in Bend, and now, it’s poised to help the next generation of Central Oregon’s youth thrive both on and off the field.

everykidsports-borninbend.funraise.org