Every Private Practice Lawyer Needs a Personal Website – Here’s Why

A personal website is a must for any private practice lawyer looking to gain clients. A simple, no-frills site can lead more clients to you and let them contact you easily.

Plus, it can be fun to run your own blog, which can generate even more leads in return.

Luckily, setting up a website in 2022 is easier than ever.

Benefits of Personal Sites for Lawyers

1. It helps clients find you

When someone needs a lawyer, most of the time, they’ll start Googling. If your website is on the first page of results, clients will make their way to you much more easily.

2. It lets clients know what you’re about

Not only can you list your services on your website — you can let potential clients know why you do what you do. Your site is a space to explain your road to becoming a lawyer, including any inciting incidents that led to your decision to ply your trade.

For instance, Los Angeles attorney Thomas P. O’Brien’s website highlights his years of experience dealing with corporate compliance matters brought by the Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission, and other authorities.

This can help put potential clients’ minds at ease by letting them know that he’s a real person — and a lawyer with a track record of success.

3. It helps clients get in touch

A simple “Contact” page can lead to potential clients messaging you inquiries about your services. From there, you have an easy inroad to talk to them more about their needs.

You can even spice up your contact form to filter requests by the services you offer.

4. It saves time on the basics

Instead of fielding calls about your services, hours, rates, and more — or hiring someone to do so — a website can easily lay out all that information for prospective clients.

5. It’s a creative outlet

Is your significant other tired of hearing you rant about joint and several liability? Has the local paper kindly asked you to stop submitting letters to the editor about zoning practices?

A blog is a perfect opportunity to weigh in on any issue you’d like — with no word limits.

How to Set Up Your Website

1. Register a domain name

This part’s easy. Just pick a reliable website host, like GoDaddy, HostGator, or Domain.com. Then enter your desired URL address (like JaneDoeLawyer.com) and pay for it.

Your name is a good starting point for your URL. If it’s taken, try adding “lawyer,” or your city, or area of practice. Play around a bit. Usually, URLs with less common names are more available, and cheaper to buy.

Congratulations! You now own a domain name that you can plug into a website template to get it up and running.

2. Pick a template

Squarespace has lots of affordable, clean templates for any kind of website imaginable. You can also go with WordPress if you’re looking to write a lot of content.

You can also code your own site. There are lots of guides to basic HTML out there, and it’s a fun skill to learn.

3. Make it your own

Now it’s time to personalize your site. Start with a basic “About” section detailing your CV and accomplishments. And add a “Contact” section with your information or a form.

From there, you can add anything you’d like.

What Should I Put on My Site?

Once you’ve got your “Contact” and “About” section done, the rest of your site is your own personal playground.

1. At least one photo

People connect with faces better than words. Your website should have at least one (but preferably more) professional-looking headshot, like the one criminal lawyer Alana Page has on her site .

2. A blog

If you’re already writing your thoughts down all the time, why not publish some?

A blog can help your site’s profile immensely. Think about what people are searching online — like, “How to set up a will in Arkansas.” If your article is one of the top results, people can discover your services through your posts.

Another example: Tamara Holder keeps her blog up to date with her thoughts on timely news articles .

3. A podcast or video series

Be warned: a multimedia project is more work than it might seem. But it can be a fulfilling side project, and a chance to network by interviewing other leaders in your field.