Everyone gets in free this Saturday!

It’s that time of year again! Free Family Saturdays returns to the High Desert Museum on Saturday, January 31. Everyone, and we mean everyone, gets in free!

For more than two decades, Free Family Saturdays have been a mainstay of the Museum, inviting visitors from Central Oregon and beyond to explore inspiring exhibitions like Soil Alive!, discover wildlife up close and be awed by High Desert history, art and culture — all for free.

Be prepared for a busy parking lot! Carpooling is recommended. We’ll see you on Saturday!

Saturday, January 31 | 10am-4pm

The next Mid Oregon Free Family Saturday is February 28.

highdesertmuseum.org