Everything You Need to Know Before Buying an Office Chair

Office chairs are some of the most important pieces of furniture because we spend many hours in them daily. Long sitting hours or a sedentary lifestyle is very dangerous to our health; it causes a wide range of serious health issues including chronic back pain. An average American sits for almost 8 hours daily at work, a fact that has been directly linked to the increasing issue of back pain. Therefore, it is important to invest in a very comfortable office chair.

A good office chair supports you and keeps you comfortable hence makes it easier for you to do your job without compromising your health. If you are looking to buy a good office chair, the following considerations are very vital.

Lumbar support is important

Many chairs are designed with backrests that force the user’s back into unnatural positions that result in a build-up of pressure in the lower back. On the other hand, ergonomic office chairs feature a contoured or curved backrest designed to support the natural curve of the spine. The gentle curve in the lower back is supported to ensure users maintain a good posture, preventing slumping or slouching as the day progresses. Excellent lumbar support is fundamental to the comfort provided by an office chair and its suitability for long hours of sitting. Prioritize good lumbar support.

Adjustability is key

Customization or personalization is a key element in an office chair because we vary in sizes and heights. The ability to adjust the features of the chair according to your peculiar needs makes comfort what you call it. The more adjustable an office chair is, the more comfortable it is likely to be. Some of the parts that need adjustment include:

Seat Height: some users have tall frames and long legs while others are on the shorter side. Being able to adjust the chair’s height allows you to get optimal comfort. Your thighs should be positioned 90 degrees or horizontal to the floor and your feet should reach the floor.

Backrest: whether your backrest is attached or separate, adjustability is important. A good office chair will allow you to adjust the backrest according to the task at hand. It is also vital to have a lock mechanism to prevent sudden snapping back or tilting backward of the backrest.

Armrests: Armrests are important ergonomic features. They are designed to support your arms and relieve the neck and shoulders of some strain. They should be adjustable to allow you to adjust them as your seating position changes.

All the adjustment controls should be easy to reach and operate, even in a seated position.

Get adequate size

While adjustable office chairs are suitable for a wide range of users, it is imperative to get a chair whose dimension allows you to sit comfortably. Some chairs are made for bigger users while others are for petite users; get the right one for you.

Note: taller users should go for an office chair with a deeper seat and vice versa.

Type of office chair

There are different kinds of office chairs – some require much space while others save space. Furniture and home décor expert, Matthew Olarinde who blogs at allmodernfurnitureshop.com reckons if you don’t have much space in your office, you should go for an office chair that can be easily tucked under the table. By doing this you increase your chances of finding a good office chairs as by so doing, you are not limited to certain type of office chairs due to lack of space.

The shape of the seat

The shape of the seat of your office chair significantly affects circulation to and fro the lower extremities. A waterfall-front seat ensures that the thighs are not choked hence allowing a better flow of blood.

Padding

The padding or cushioning of an office chair is very important. Check the material used for the padding, as well as the thickness of the padding. Some padding materials are very firm hence will support you very well and are durable but could be too firm for some users. On the other hand, some materials are very soft – they feel really great but could make users sink in and may not be very durable. A balance between these two extremes is what you need; you won’t feel rejected neither will you sink in and the durability is good. Simply, the padding should not be too hard and should not be too soft.

Breathability

Different kinds of materials, such as leather and fabric, are used for the upholstery of office chairs. Besides the appearance of these materials, their breathability is a very crucial consideration. More breathable material is more suitable for long sitting hours. This usually places fabric in good stead but there are also leathers that quite breathable. Then, if you are in a colder climate or a well-ventilated room, you can enjoy leather upholstery as long as you have to. Mesh backrest is very common in office chairs – it is the most breathable but not everyone likes it.

Movement and your floor

Office chairs that are easy to move around are better. They reduce or eliminate straining caused in an attempt to reach certain spots. This also increases your efficiency. It is also important to ensure the casters are safe for your floor. If you are not sure or want to be careful, you may get a chair mat.

Price

The pricing of office chairs varies extensively. There are high-end office chairs such as the Herman Miller products and there are budget office chairs that are sold around $200. Usually, high-end gaming chairs offer much more in terms of functionality and quality but if you can’t afford them, there are excellent office chairs that are very affordable. Just take your time to check all the details discussed above before going ahead to buy.

Style

There are diverse designs and colors of office chairs. Select one that suits the color scheme of your office. Do not place style ahead of comfort because regardless of how good a chair looks, if it is not comfortable it is not worth having.

Conclusion

The benefits of an ergonomic office are enormous, including health and productivity improvement. If you are looking to change your office chair to a more comfortable one, everything you need to look out for is highlighted above.