Everything You Should Know About Catastrophic Injury Claims

A catastrophic injury could happen at any time. Here are the things you ought to know in case it happens to you.

There are few things in life worse than catastrophic injuries. These are nasty incidents that damage your health and wellbeing so completely, you are unable to work or live alone to a sufficient standard. If you get a catastrophic injury, you won’t work again, you might not have the facilities to care for yourself or live an independent life without permanent alterations.

This article covers all you need to know about catastrophic injury claims, which can help you recover some of your losses. A claim might never recover the full functioning of your body, but it will help deal with the medical and ongoing expenses associated with your injuries.

What is a Catastrophic Injury?

A catastrophic injury leaves you so gravely wounded that your life changes as a result of the injury. Catastrophic injuries fall under personal injuries, though they are severe. Examples of a catastrophic injury might include:

A car accident which leaves you brain damaged

A trip which leaves you paralyzed

Breathing issues resulting from working with brick dust or coal

Cancer resulting from a faulty product

To be clearer than the above examples, we can turn to the letter of the law. Catastrophic injuries outlined by the Federal Government include any permanent injury or disfigurement that prevents the injured party from gaining meaningful employment in future. In short, if you can’t take care of yourself or work because of an injury, it could be catastrophic. These injuries need to be permanent.

If you’re not sure if your injury is catastrophic or not, you can contact this catastrophic injury attorney in Glendale, CA for advice.

How are Damages Awarded for Catastrophic Injuries?

If you decide to go ahead with your case, you will need representation. Finding a good lawyer will help. They will file your documentation and evidence and represent you if you are unable to represent yourself.

We split damages into different types for the purposes of a catastrophic injury claim. You will have economic damages and non-economic damages. If your injury took place at work, your case may fall under CA labor codes. You can read more here.

Economic Damages for Catastrophic Injury Cases

Economic damages are easy enough to discern. They include your future loss of income, your medical costs, and any other financial implications of your loss of self-sufficiency.

Non-Economic Damages for Catastrophic Injury Cases

The non-economic damages are harder to work out. They include your pain and suffering, loss of a social life, and other factors that relate to your quality of life, rather than to your finances.

What Happens when I Claim for an Injury?

When you claim for an injury, your attorney will put together all the legal information on your behalf. They will present it to the judge. The opposition, usually an insurance provider, does the same. The judge will decide who is to blame and you then enter negotiations. You will only go to court if your legal team fail to make a settlement.