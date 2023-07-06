EXCLUSIVE Opportunity Begins Tomorrow

(Messenger by Sarah B. Hansen)

As a friend of the Museum, you have the exclusive opportunity to bid on Art in the West before the general public! The annual, juried exhibition and online silent auction opens to the public on Saturday, July 8 at 9am. You can view the artwork now in our online gallery guide and have the early advantage to bid or buy starting tomorrow, Friday, July 7 at 12pm.

Art in the West

Opens Saturday, July 8

Fall in love with a piece of the High Desert and call it yours FIRST. Create your account now and be ready to bid tomorrow at 12pm.

Proceeds from Art in the West help support the Museum’s exhibitions and programs, bringing science, history and art to lifelong learners.

