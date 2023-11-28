Cascade School of Music (a 501C3 nonprofit organization) announces its annual Holiday fundraiser, Experience the Gift of Music, to be held at Tetherow on Sunday, December 3 beginning at 5pm.

This event raises funds for tuition aid for students who need assistance to attend, and merit scholarships for students of promise to continue their studies. Cascade School of Music is the largest music education organization in Central Oregon, with an excellent group of highly skilled and well-rated instructors.

Sunday’s event will be a music-and-fun-packed evening featuring Forte Fun Of It local experiences package raffle, and silent and live auction experiences, amongst other features. The emcee for the event is Dustin Riley, who always keeps the energy high!

For more information about the Gift of Music, the school, or to make a donation, please visit our website at cascadeschoolofmusic.org.