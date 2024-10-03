Experience the Magic of Mushrooms at Fungi Fest 2024

(Photo by Krzysztof Niewolny)

The Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory (SNCO) is delighted to announce our eighth annual Fungi Fest, a weekend-long celebration of mushrooms and mycology, scheduled from October 10-12. This year’s event will feature captivating talks, immersive foraging experiences, and exquisite gourmet dining, all supporting SNCO’s STEM and natural science education programs for youth, as well as the Central Oregon Mushroom Club.

Event Highlights:

Thursday, October 10

5-6:30pm: Discover the secrets of fungi with Jeremy Collison of Salish Mushrooms, as he presents “The Forest’s Hidden Tapestry.” This engaging lecture will provide insights into interpreting forest signals, identifying different forest types, and understanding fungi’s role in the ecosystem. Register at snco.org/calendar

4-6pm: Celebrate the kickoff of Fungi Fest at Owl’s Nest at Sunriver Resort for a fungi-themed happy hour. Enjoy mushroom-inspired beverages and appetizers while networking with fellow enthusiasts and experts.

Friday, October 11

9am-2pm: Embark on a guided ﬁeld trip into local forests with expert foragers. Learn to identify and collect mushrooms for Saturday’s festival display. The day starts at the Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, with carpooling provided. Please bring your own lunch. Space is limited; secure your spot at snco.org/calendar

5-7pm: Savor a gourmet ﬁve-course Mushroom Dinner, paired with Willamette Valley wines, prepared by renowned chef Josh Hendrix at the Sunriver Resort. This multi- course culinary experience is a festival highlight. Space is limited RSVP at: Fungi Festival Dinner | Sunriver Resort

Saturday, October 12

10am-3pm: Celebrate the peak of mushroom season at our annual Fungi Fest and Mushroom Show. Held at the Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory in partnership with the

Central Oregon Mushroom Club, this event features educational lectures, demonstrations, mushroom-themed vendors, and a stunning display of hundreds of local mushroom species. Tickets are available now at snco.org/calendar

How Fungi Fest Supports Our Community:

Fungi Fest is more than a celebration of mushrooms; it is a crucial fundraiser for SNCO’s educational programs for youth throughout Central Oregon. Proceeds from the event will help support our mission to deliver engaging STEM education and hands-on learning experiences for young people. Additionally, the festival aids the Central Oregon Mushroom Club in advancing their mushroom education and community outreach efforts.

By attending Fungi Fest, you contribute to enriching educational opportunities and support the vibrant mycology community in Central Oregon.

Join us at Fungi Fest and be part of a magical weekend dedicated to education and a shared passion for mushrooms!

