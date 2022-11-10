Experience the Magic of Winter at the 2023 OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest 

Over the past two decades, the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest has grown into the Pacific Northwest’s largest winter festival, and it’s back President’s Day weekend 2023! The three-day event returns to the Deschutes Expo Center in Redmond, February 17-19, 2023.

The upcoming 2023 OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest will brighten the winter season with lights, live music, art, food, drink, shopping and entertainment for the entire family.

Festivities begin on Friday, February 17 and the live music kicks off Friday night at the indoor Oregrown Main Stage. Popular country and hip-hop music acts (to be announced soon) will take the stage with plenty of room for dancing and singing, with two acts on both Friday and Saturday nights. Meanwhile, at the outdoor Sparks Stage, local musicians from a variety of genres will entertain festival goers Friday through Sunday, surrounded by fire pits and light art.

The all-new indoor Royal Lounge will feature a stage for additional musical performances, seasonal shopping with diverse local and regional vendors, and gourmet artisan food and drink. Foodies can treat their palates all weekend long with regional wines and epicurean treats.

Other heated indoor activities include the Wonderland Marketplace, where businesses and service organizations will showcase goods and wares including apparel, food and other products. This huge indoor shopping area will also include dozens of regional and local artisans displaying their artwork and other unique handmade products, from fine woodwork to handcrafted jewelry to paintings.

Festival goers can stock up for their winter activities at the outdoor Cascades Market, where the latest snow sports clothing and outdoor accessories will be available for purchase along with other one-of-a-kind gifts.

Warm up next to a vibrant fire pit and admire the unique fire sculptures, or watch as ice carvers transform blocks of ice into intricate masterpieces. Over a dozen artists will carve throughout the entire weekend, creating distinctive pieces for each day of the event. Festival attendees can browse all the sculptures each day in an outdoor gallery tent.

Be mesmerized by the Central Oregon Light Art exposition, showcasing light art from the Holiday Light Experience. You’ll walk through millions of dazzling lights illuminating your way through each area of the festival.

Young children have an area just for them at the Family Play Zone, There will be bounce houses and other kid-focused booths with activities and fun souvenirs. Children can also participate in the Mini Marshmallow Run or spend time with the OMSI (Oregon Museum of Science and Industry) brainteasers challenges.

A festival element new for 2023 is the debut of the (adults only) Hot Cocoa Run on Sunday, February 19. Costumes are encouraged for this fun 5K, which finishes with a full hot cocoa bar complete with all the toppings and the chance to add a splash of Crater Lake spirits.

Every year, a portion of proceeds brought in from the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest is donated to a local nonprofit. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon returns as the 2023 beneficiary. Big Brothers Big Sisters provides one-to-one mentoring for kids in need of supportive role models. The organization provides over 100 volunteers to the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest. More information is available online at oregonwinterfest.com, including applications to be a vendor or volunteer at this year’s event and to purchase tickets, which include Family Four Packs and one-day-only admissions.

oregonwinterfest.com • onpointcu.com • layitoutevents.com