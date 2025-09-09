Experience Wonder at High Desert Museum September Events

(The Art in the West Closing Party on Saturday, September 20 features artist demonstrations and live music in celebration of the annual exhibition | Photo by Todd Cary)

September at the Museum

Are you ready to experience wonder?

From the return of the Indigenous Speakers Series and a literary celebration to an exhibition closing party and educational fun, the Museum is packed with wonder throughout September.

Take a look at what’s coming up and make your plans!

The Sagebrush in Prisons Project

Monday, September 8 | Natural History Pub

From restoring plants to restoring humans! Join Dr. Karen Hall, Director of the Ecological Education Program at the Institute for Applied Ecology, to learn how fostering a relationship between plants and humans can result in the restoration of both.

FREE. RSVP required. Seats are limited.

With support from Pacific Northwest Forest Service Association (Old Smokeys)

Transformational Paths for Indigenous Libraries, Archives and Museums

Tuesday, September 16 | Indigenous Speakers Series

Alyce Sadongei (Kiowa/Tohono O’odham), a scholar, author, Indigenous leader and advocate, digs deep into the history and future of Tribal cultural organizations. It’s a subject near and dear to her heart.

$5-$20, 20% member discount.

FREE for Tribal members.

Made possible by Deschutes Cultural Coalition

Thursday, September 18

Educators’ Night Out

Back-to-school night, but for adults! Central Oregon teachers, school administrators, paraeducators, teacher aides and all educators are invited to network with community organizations, get take-home resources and join in demonstrations!

Light refreshments. FREE. RSVP by September 12.

Made possible by Mid-Oregon Credit Union

Art in the West Closing Party

Saturday, September 20

It’s time to celebrate all things Art in the West! Join us for the closing of the 2025 exhibition, featuring artist demonstrations, live music from Chris Jones and the Danger Gently old-time string band, delicious food for sale from Joolzbox Kitchen and Social and much more!

FREE. RSVP required.

Made possible by Western Art Collector and American Art Collector

With support from Campfire Hotel, High Desert Frameworks and Central Oregon Radiology Associates

Fall and Winter Registration Open

Tuesday, September 23 | Kids Camps

Save the date! Fall and Winter Kids Camp registration opens at 7am. The three-day camps include hands-on activities and a dynamic experience focused on conservation, the environment, history, cultures and wildlife.

First come, first served. 10% member discount.

Waterston Desert Writing Prize

Thursday, September 25 | Award Ceremony

Join us for a celebration of the 2025 Waterston Desert Writing Prize winner, Heather Quinn, and a presentation by award-winning author Dr. Dan Flores, Ph.D. Celebrate High Desert literature, enjoy refreshments and stay for a book signing! $10, 20% member discount.

