Explore Wildlife & Natural History in April

(The Wildlife Conservation Photography event on Saturday, April 26 includes both mammals and raptors | Photo by John Williams)

Wildlife Conservation Photography

Learn techniques for photo success from our wildlife team

From porcupines and beavers to majestic birds of prey, our wildlife team is ready to take you on a photographic exploration of the animals in our care.

On Saturday, April 26, join us for a Wildlife Conservation Photography workshop, as we learn about the wildlife in our care and the photography behind capturing that perfect shot. Opportunities for portrait-style and action photography will be available, including educational opportunities about mammals and raptors.

An optional preliminary Zoom meeting on Friday, April 25 from 6:30-8:30pm precedes the main event. Participants will explore what to expect and techniques for success during the call.

Wildlife Conservation Photography

10am-2pm, Saturday, April 26

Optional online meeting Friday, April 25 (6:30-8:30pm)

$150, Members receive 20% discount.

RSVP required. Space is limited.

Natural History Pub looks closer at wildlife passage initiative

Don’t miss out on your chance to learn more about efforts to build a wildlife passage structure on U.S. Highway 20!

On Monday, April 7, join us for the Natural History Pub and listen to a panel discussion featuring four leaders in the wildlife passage initiative: Jeremy Austin of Central Oregon LandWatch, Cidney Bowman of Oregon Department of Transportation, Andrew Walch of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Corrinne Oedekerk of Oregon State University-Cascades.

Natural History Pub: The Bend to Suttle Lake Wildlife Passage Initiative

Monday, April 7

7-8pm, doors open 5:30pm

McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend

FREE, RSVP required