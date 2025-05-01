Explore Wool’s Rich Heritage on May 22

(Shaniko Wool Company’s wool comes from Merino and Merino/Rambouillet sheep. Photo courtesy Shaniko Wool Company)

Stories of Wool and Place

Learn how wool is more than just a fabric with Jeanne Carver.

Sheep herding and the wool industry have deep roots in Oregon. Jeanne Carver, with her late husband, Dan, have owned and operated the Imperial Stock Ranch (established in 1871) near Shaniko since the 1980s.

In 2017, the ranch became the first in the world to be certified RWS (Responsible Wool Standard). The how and the why of certification is at the heart of Jeanne’s mission to create high-quality products while caring for the High Desert landscape.

On Thursday, May 22, dive into the wool industry with Jeanne, explore the traditional skills she has helped revive, and experience the Stories of Wool and Place.

Stories of Wool and Place with Jeanne Carver

Thursday, May 22,

6:30-7:30pm

Doors open at 6pm

$5, Members receive 20% discount. RSVP required.

Learn more about the history of wool and flannel in the Blood, Sweat and Flannel exhibition, open through June 29.

Kids Curate Exhibition Opens May 3

Explore the unique perspectives of fire.

The Kids Curate exhibition opens at the High Desert Museum on Saturday, May 3!

This program brings Museum educators into a school for a yearlong engagement culminating with an exhibition. This year, third and fourth graders from La Pine Elementary focused on the diverse perspectives of fire.

Come enjoy the students’ charcoal and acrylic artworks based on what they learned over months of special in-class visits as well as field trips to the Museum.

Birding for Breakfast

Bring your binoculars on May 10.

From warblers to hawks to owls, the Museum provides an excellent habitat for migratory bird species. Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 10 at Birding for Breakfast! Join Museum staff and volunteers as we explore the Museum grounds, looking and listening for songbirds and more.

Birding for Breakfast

Saturday, May 10

7-9am

$25, Members receive 20% discount

Coffee and light breakfast items provided. Space is limited.

