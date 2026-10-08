Exploring the Brain’s Big Picture with COCC’s Chandler Lecture Series

(Mark R. Pitzer, Ph.D., photo courtesy of COCC)

The Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series, a program of the Central Oregon Community College Foundation, welcomes Mark R. Pitzer, Ph.D., co-director of neuroscience at the University of Portland’s department of behavioral sciences, for a presentation titled “Seeing the Big Picture: How the Brain Manipulates Our Visual World,” at 6:30pm on Tuesday, October 20, at Wille Hall on the Bend campus. Tickets are on a self-determining sliding scale, $0-$10.

Through engaging stories and demonstrations, Pitzer will explore how the brain highlights, filters and even alters what humans consciously perceive. For instance, when we open our eyes, are we really seeing reality? Why do people disagree about the color of “The Dress,” and why does a ticking clock’s second hand seem to freeze for a moment? Neuroscience suggests the brain doesn’t create a perfect copy of the world — it makes rapid, informed guesses to help us navigate our environment.

The Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series, which recently celebrated its 40-year milestone, brings thought-provoking programming and discovery to Central Oregon. Thanks to sponsorships and grants, the events are always offered free to students and at low or no cost to the greater community. With the COCC Foundation, former Bulletin editor and owner Robert W. Chandler Sr. established the program in honor of his wife.

https://cocc.edu/departments/foundation/cls/

