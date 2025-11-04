Express Eco Laundromat Offers 50% Off Laundry to Support Families Affected by SNAP/EBT Freeze

In response to the ongoing freeze of SNAP and EBT benefits caused by the federal government shutdown, Express Eco Laundromat is stepping up to support Central Oregon families. Beginning immediately, select Express Eco Laundromat locations will offer 50% off self-serve laundry every Wednesday from 1-3pm until benefits are restored.

The program aims to ease the burden on households struggling to meet basic needs during the shutdown and ensure that everyone in the community has access to clean clothing and linens.

“We know how hard this situation is for local families,” said Eyal Goldman, owner of Express Eco Laundromat. “Laundry isn’t optional — it’s part of maintaining dignity, health and stability. We want to do our part to help our neighbors through this difficult time.”

Discount available at these locations:

Bend Eastside: 2570 NE Twin Knolls Dr., Bend, OR 97701

2570 NE Twin Knolls Dr., Bend, OR 97701 Redmond: 1604 S Hwy 97, Redmond, OR 97756

1604 S Hwy 97, Redmond, OR 97756 Prineville: 411 NW Third St., Prineville, OR 97754

Customers simply need to visit during the designated hours to receive the discount—no coupons or proof of benefits required.

Express Eco Laundromat has long been committed to sustainability, community service and making laundry more accessible and eco-friendly across Central Oregon.

