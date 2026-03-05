Cascade Business News
Express Employment Professionals Job Insights Webinar

There is Still Time to Register!

Stay Informed on Hiring Trends with a Dive Into the 2026 State of Employment

The workplace is changing rapidly, and keeping up requires adapting strategies to meet future challenges. Join us for this upcoming webinar to explore key trends and insights impacting hiring practices, workplace culture and overall organizational success for the coming year and beyond.

Explore Job Insights:
Equipping Business Leaders for the Year Ahead

Wednesday, March 11
11am-12pm CST

What we’ll cover:
  • Hiring Outlook: Turnover, Wages and the Real Cost of Change
  • AI — Friend, Foe or Frenemy: The Expanding Role of AI in the Workplace
  • Higher Expectations: The Evolving Entry-Level Job Landscape
  • Networking, Referrals and Skill Validations: The Human Factor

Sheena Hollander
International Spokesperson, Director of Corporate Communications & PR
Express Employment International

Latoya Welch
Vice President, Research for Public Release
The Harris Poll

expresspros.comexpresspros.com/bendor

