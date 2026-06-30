Express Survey Finds AI’s Real Workplace Debate Is No Longer Whether to Use It — It’s Where to Stop

As AI use spreads across the workplace, new data suggests the bigger question may no longer be whether companies will use it, but where they still want people involved.

According to an Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey, 90% of U.S. hiring managers say AI will never replace the need for actual employees at their company, and 92% say their company is committed to preserving a human element in the workplace.

Workers are largely in step.

Among employed job seekers whose company uses AI, 82% say generative AI will never replace the need for actual employees where they work. The finding stands out as AI use continues to expand: 79% of hiring managers say their companies use AI, including 43% who say it’s used regularly.

Where Human Involvement Remains a Priority

Even as AI use expands, hiring managers say the clearest preference for maintaining a human element appears in functions tied to employees and customers. The top areas where companies most often rely on people are:

Human Resources: 59%

Customer Service: 57%

Ethics and Compliance: 47%

Information Technology: 43%

Sales: 39%

That preference is especially pronounced in customer service among smaller businesses. Three-quarters of companies with two to nine employees (75%) say they prioritize human interaction in customer service, compared with 51% of companies with 500 or more employees.

High-Stakes Decisions Still Call for People

The distinction is sharpest in decisions that directly affect employees and the business itself. Among both hiring managers and job seekers, the strongest support for keeping people involved centers on moments where judgment, trust and direct interaction matter most, such as:

Managing crisis situations or emergencies — Hiring managers: 82%, Job seekers: 76%

Making decisions on ethical practices and compliance — Hiring managers: 82%, Job seekers: 73%

Handling employee disputes or grievances — Hiring managers: 81%, Job seekers: 74%

Negotiating deals or contracts with other businesses — Hiring managers: 80%, Job seekers: 70%

Conducting performance reviews and providing feedback — Hiring managers: 79%, Job seekers: 71%

Determining who gets laid off — Hiring managers: 76%, Job seekers: 71%

Among hiring managers, that emphasis also extends to reviewing applications and selecting candidates for interviews (79%) and serving as the first point of contact for customer issues or questions (77%).

Discover more research and real-world workforce trends from the America Employed series at ExpressPros.com/Newsroom.

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from November 3 to 19, 2025, among 1,002 U.S. hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from November 7 to 20, 2025, among 1,003 adults ages 18 and older.

For full survey methodologies, please contact Sheena.Hollander@ExpressPros.com, Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

About Express Employment Professionals:

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 492,000 people globally in 2023 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

The Central Oregon Express office is located at 296 SW Columbia, Suite B, Bend, Oregon 97702 and serves Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.

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