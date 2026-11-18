Fairly, the Portland-based vacation rental management marketplace that cares for 42 homes in Sunriver, Sisters, Bend and Redmond, announced a $22.4 million Series A, led by Oregon Venture Fund with participation from Elevate Capital and founder and CEO Eric Breon.

Fairly’s Deschutes County homes have hosted more than 1,000 guest stays and average 4.84 stars across 580 guest reviews. Eight local caretakers look after them, and each owner works directly with one caretaker.

Fairly, founded by Vacasa founder Eric Breon, puts an accountable local caretaker in charge of every home, backed by software that handles pricing, distribution, guest messaging, scheduling and owner reporting. Caretakers keep the relationship with the home and its guests; Fairly’s platform does the rest. Owners pay a single 20% fee, shared with their caretaker, instead of the 25% to 40% other managers typically charge, and Fairly does not pad guest bills with junk fees.

“Caretakers are the heart of what we do, and the industry has treated them as a cost line,” said Breon. “We built Fairly so the person who actually shows up at the door is the one who owns the outcome. AI gives that person the depth of a twenty-year operator and quiets the noise, but it never replaces the judgment of someone who knows the home. Owners pay less, guests pay less, and caretakers build a real business.”

Fairly has grown more than 10x in the past year. Guests booked more than $66 million in reservations on Fairly homes over the past 12 months, up from about $5 million the year before, and more than 880 local caretakers now care for 2,000 homes across 47 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The funding will accelerate Fairly’s expansion to new markets and homes, grow its network of vetted caretakers, and continue building the AI that supports them.

“Eric has already built one of the defining companies in this category. Fairly is the next step, where local accountability and AI assist technology create a new operating model that’s better for all parties and difficult for incumbents to replicate. The growth over the past year is the kind of pull we only see when a model is clearly working and ready to scale,” said Matt Compton, General Partner at Oregon Venture Fund.

Central Oregon homeowners can learn more at fairly.com/homeowners.