Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards

(Photo courtesy of Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards)

A Place to Gather

Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards was founded back in 2010 by Cindy and Roger Grossman, “inspired by a deep-rooted passion for hospitality, agriculture, and the land itself,” Cindy said. With a background familiar in resorts and tourism, they first considered other farm-to-table concepts to focus on, like blueberries, wildflowers and other crops. Ultimately, they set their sights on the grand endeavor of founding and running a vineyard on their 312-acre property.

“At the time, vineyards and wineries were not a common part of Central Oregon’s agricultural landscape,” Cindy said. “However, extensive research into viticulture, including studies through the University of Minnesota and Oregon State University, revealed the potential for cold-hardy, French-American hybrid varietals thrive in our region’s short growing season. With a strong understanding of Oregon’s winery laws and a vision for creating a destination that combined wine, hospitality, and the natural beauty of Central Oregon, we fully dedicated ourselves to this ambitious 312-acre agricultural project.”

The result today in 2025 is a beautiful cross-section of agriculture, tourism and events. And of course, all the natural beauty they started with, and more. The meeting space at Faith Hope and Charity is second to none and stands out among the regional options. Nestled in a private valley on a 312-acre farm, the winery is surrounded by expansive views of nearby mountain peaks like Faith, Hope, and Charity, (the names of the Three Sisters Mountains), as well as Broken Top and Mount Bachelor.

“Unlike more densely packed wine regions, our setting offers open space, tranquility, and a true escape into nature,” Cindy said. “Our 312-acre farm with, a 15-acre vineyard and 15-acre winery, was thoughtfully designed with rolling farmland, lush lawns, flower gardens, a pond, patios, and greenbelts, making it a true destination experience.” Unlike other places to imbibe, the vineyard here is family-friendly. Woodfired pizzas come fresh from the oven and keep all ages happy. Guests both young and old are delighted to visit with the other guests of the vineyard — the alpacas and cats that call this place home.

The vineyard hosts live music three nights a week, along with specialty events such as car shows, nonprofit fundraisers, Mother’s Day brunches, and their annual Father’s Day fly-fishing events. They also cater to weddings, corporate gatherings, and wine-paired dinners. All of this introduces guests from around the world to world-class wines. With thousands of square feet of patio space next to a stocked pond, multiple venue options, and expansive acreage, Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards stands ready to accommodate all sorts of groups and sizes.

“For smaller, more intimate gatherings, our tasting room provides a cozy and welcoming atmosphere. Our upstairs meeting space serves multiple purposes — it’s ideal for business meetings, wine-paired dinners, or as a bridal suite where the bride can prepare for her special day,” Cindy said. “For larger events, our tented space accommodates up to 100 guests, with the flexibility to expand if needed. Beyond indoor spaces, we offer several stunning outdoor meeting areas, including a gazebo, greenbelts within the vineyard, an expansive lawn, thousands of square feet of patio space, and a picturesque pergola and lawn by the pond. These spaces allow guests to immerse themselves in the beauty of our vineyard while enjoying the serenity of the surrounding landscape.”

And that truly is what makes Faith Hope and Charity stand out; the natural landscape, those inescapable views, and the unmistakable sense of peace that the vineyard provides. It’s the whole package that keeps guests coming back year after year. With the strong base of consistent guests and award-winning wine, the vineyard is looking ahead to expand operations and provide an even greater experience to guests.

“We are currently in the process of building a 12,000-square-foot tasting room expansion and event center, designed to host 250-300 guests,” Cindy said. “This new space will feature a large tasting bar with seating for 25-30 people, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for wine lovers. The event center will also have the flexibility to divide into smaller, separate rooms, allowing for more intimate gatherings, corporate meetings, or private events.” In addition, Cindy said that they are planning on building overnight accommodations on property so that guests will be able to enjoy the space for more than an afternoon.

Cindy said that, “With these exciting developments, Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards is set to become not just a winery, but a true destination — a place where people can gather, celebrate, and create unforgettable memories in the heart of Central Oregon while enjoying award-winning wines grown right here on site.”

faithhopeandcharityevents.com