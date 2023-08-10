Fall Recreation Program Registration Opens August 14-16

Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) is opening registration for fall recreation programs and winter sports leagues on August 14, 15 and 16. The Fall 2023 Online Playlist is available for viewing and download now.

To help ease opening day demand, program registration is staggered over three days. Combined with a virtual waiting room, the staggering has been successful for past seasons’ openings in helping to manage the user experience on the registration website.

Monday, August 14, 6am: Recreation, enrichment and sports programs registration opens.

This includes afterschool and no-school day programs, art, crafts, sports, ice skating, ice hockey programs, technology, dance, outdoors, cooking and more.

This includes afterschool and no-school day programs, art, crafts, sports, ice skating, ice hockey programs, technology, dance, outdoors, cooking and more. Tuesday, August 15, 6am: Swim lessons and aquatic programs registration opens.

This includes lessons for youth and adults.

This includes lessons for youth and adults. Wednesday, August 16, 6am: Sports leagues registration opens.

This includes Bitty Basketball, youth/middle school/high school basketball, adult curling, adult hockey, youth indoor soccer, youth Ultimate and youth volleyball leagues.

For patrons who haven’t logged into their online account in the past 30 days, they are strongly encouraged to do so now at register.bendparksandrec.org to be sure they can successfully log in without issue and register for recreation programs on August 14, 15 and 16.

Patrons are encouraged to register online or in person at any of these locations:

District Office: 799 SW Columbia St. — open at 8am

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center: 800 NE Sixth St. — open at 5:30am

Larkspur Community Center: 1600 SE Reed Market Rd. — open at 6am

If experiencing difficulty registering online, contact Customer Service by phone at 541-389-7275.

Scholarships are available to those who qualify. BPRD encourages community members to apply early to ensure the application is processed in time for registration.

Additionally, please note that any old balances on a household account must be paid in full before registering for any programs.

bendparksandrec.org