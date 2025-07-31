Fall Recreation Program Registration Opens August 4 & August 5

Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) is opening registration for fall recreation programs and sports leagues on Monday, August 4 and Tuesday, August 5 for programs in September through December. The Fall 2025 Online Playlist is available for viewing and download now.

Monday, August 4, 6am: Recreation, enrichment and sports programs, camps and leagues registration opens. This includes no-school day camps, art, crafts, sports, ice skating, technology, fitness, outdoors, cooking and more. Sports leagues include adult curling, adult hockey, youth indoor soccer, youth volleyball, middle school Ultimate and youth/middle school/high school basketball.

Tuesday, August 5, 6am: Swim lessons and aquatic programs registration opens. This includes lessons for youth and adults.

Registration Information Night Event on July 30

BPRD invites community members to attend its Registration Info Night on Wednesday, July 30 from 5-6:30pm at Larkspur Community Center where staff can assist attendees to get ready for registration.

With English and Spanish services available, staff can set up/update a household account, provide activity details, help build a wish list, learn about youth recreation programs and inclusion services and therapeutic recreation programs for those with disabilities, and assist with the scholarship process as needed. Learn more at bendparksandrec.org/event/registration-info-night.

How to prepare for registration

For patrons who haven’t logged into their online account in the past 30 days, they are strongly encouraged to do so now to be sure they can successfully log in without issue and register for recreation programs on August 4-5. BPRD staff recommend adding programs to a Wish List in the online registration account and noting opening dates of the programs.

When registrations open at 6am each morning, patrons are encouraged to register online or in person at any of these locations:

District Office: 799 SW Columbia St. — open at 6am (August 4-5 only)

799 SW Columbia St. — open at 6am (August 4-5 only) Juniper Swim & Fitness Center: 800 NE Sixth St. — open at 5:30am

800 NE Sixth St. — open at 5:30am Larkspur Community Center: 1600 SE Reed Market Rd. — open at 6am

If having trouble while registering online, contact Customer Service by phone at 541-389-7275.

Scholarships are available to those who qualify. BPRD encourages community members to apply early to ensure the application is processed in time for registration. In the last year, approximately 3,300 individuals received financial support to participate in programs that provide enriching activities and contribute to a physically active community

Additionally, please note that any outstanding balances on a household account must be paid in full before registering for any programs.

