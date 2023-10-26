Fall Sponsorship Opportunities

2023 Goblins & Ghouls Golf Tournament

Join the Spookiest Golf Tournament of the Year. It’s time to don your costumes, grab your clubs, and prepare for a Halloween golfing experience like no other! Money raised at this tournament goes towards increased fees to put on events like the 4th of July Parade, Starlight Parade, and Trick or Treat on 6th Street. We also allocate funds to support the Giving Tree Program, Shop With A Cop, and other nonprofits.

Date: October 27, 2023

Location: Juniper Golf Course

Available Sponsorships:

Title Sponsor

Banner hanging at event, company sign at tee, mentions at event, social media recognition and mention in our newsletter.

Breakfast Sponsor

Banner hanging in breakfast area, mention at event as well as in our newsletter.

Hospitality Sponsor (3 left)

Bring your chairs, pop up tent and business swag and connect with all the players at the tournament. Banner at booth, mentions at event and newsletter.

Longest Drive Sponsor

Sign/banner at Longest drive hole, mentions at event and in newsletter.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor

Sign/banner at Closest to the Pin hole, mentions at event and in newsletter.

For all other questions connect with Amanda Joe 541-923-5191 or events@visitredmondoregon.com

🎃👻 Trick or Treat on 6th Street — Sign Up’s Are Open! 👻🎃

Hurry! Spots are vanishing faster than a ghostly apparition. Secure your spot in this spook-tacular event by clicking the sign up button below or contact Amanda Joe at 541-923-5191 or emailing events@visitredmondoregon.com. Don’t let your business fade into the shadows this Halloween — join Trick or Treat on 6th St and make your mark on this bone-chilling celebration!

Bring your business to downtown on Tuesday October 31, 2023 from 4-6pm for this fun Halloween event! Oh and bring candy! LOTS OF IT!

Title Sponsor Available

Holiday Village Market

Centennial Park, Redmond Oregon

Get ready for the holiday season’s most anticipated event – the return of the Holiday Village Market in Centennial Park starting November 24th! We invite vendors far and wide to join us for this spectacular shopping extravaganza, where you can showcase your craft businesses and bring your unique creations to a captivated audience. It’s a chance to be part of a festive atmosphere, surrounded by twinkling lights, Christmas spirit, and the warm smiles of holiday shoppers eager to discover one-of-a-kind treasures for gifts. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be a part of the Holiday Village Market and make this holiday season unforgettable for both vendors and visitors alike.

Sign up today! Or if you have questions reach out to Amanda Joe at 541-923-5191 or events@visitredmondoregon.com

The warmest of thank you’s to our Title Sponsor; Redmond Industrial Park.

