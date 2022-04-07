Families Invited to Apply for Multiweek STEM Workshop at High Desert Museum

The High Desert Museum is now accepting applications for a free, family-centered outdoor learning workshop series. Adult caregivers with children ages eight through 11 are invited to apply for Burrowing into Wildlife Science: A Family Adventure Workshop Series.

The multiweek series offers hands-on opportunities to uncover the mysteries of the amazing predators and prey across our local desert and forests — both at the Museum and in the field. Families accepted into the program will attend six daylong workshops — May 7, May 14, May 21, May 28, June 4 and June 11. The program is FREE, and families will receive $150 for participating in the workshop series, gas cards to help with transportation costs and lunch at each workshop.

“We are excited to offer this extensive wildlife experience to Central Oregon families,” says Museum Director of Programs Christina Cid, Ph.D. “It’s a unique opportunity for families to explore the natural world together, sparking curiosity and a sense of adventure.”

With wildlife professionals and Museum educators and using participants’ place-based knowledge, families will learn to identify animals in the wild, track their movements and explore how animals survive in a changing Central Oregon landscape. Then after the adventures, the group will work together to share stories.

Space is limited and families must apply to participate. The High Desert Museum is accepting applications at highdesertmuseum.org/stem-workshop-2022 for English and at highdesertmuseum.org/stem-workshop-2022-espanol for Spanish. Applications are due Monday, April 25 at 5pm. Notifications of acceptance into the program will take place by Friday, April 29 at 5pm.

Burrowing into Wildlife Series: A Family Adventure Workshop Series is made possible by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The material is based upon work supported by the NSF under Grant 2115488.

