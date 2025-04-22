Family Access Network Awarded $20,000 from Ronald W. Naito MD Foundation

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a generous $20,000 grant for general operating expenses from the Ronald W. Naito MD Foundation (RWN). The flexibility of this funding is critical to support FAN children who are impacted by the invisible but profound effects of poverty: missing school in winter because they lack warm clothing, struggling to complete homework due to housing instability, or feeling ashamed to participate in class due to a lack of access to basic hygiene. As many Central Oregonian families struggle to keep their families housed with the rising cost of housing and meet the varied needs of growing children, this funding is essential to FAN’s mission to assist families send their children to school well-fed, well-rested, and with the tools they need to flourish inside and outside of the classroom.

“Meeting the basic needs and supporting the education of Central Oregon’s children is essential,” said Marianna Frisinger, FAN Foundation Board Chair. “We’re thankful to share a common commitment with the RWN Foundation to build strong and resilient communities where we live and work.”

The Ronald W. Naito MD Foundation was created in 2019 by Dr. Ron Naito. The Foundation continues his legacy of healing through supporting local nonprofits that are focused on strengthening, protecting, and transforming our communities and the planet we live on. In life as in medical practice, Ron was committed to continuous learning, to balancing analytical rigor with compassion and empathy, and to listening quietly to others’ concerns and experiences before trying to help. This foundation aspires to follow in his footsteps. Their priority funding areas are climate, health equity, oregon arts & education, and sustainable communities.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 28 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect children and families in need to essential resources to thrive.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 7,500 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675