Family Access Network Celebrates 30th Anniversary

The Family Access Network (FAN) is celebrating its 30th anniversary during the 2022-23 school year. FAN started small with a big idea: to connect families to crucial resources so kids can thrive in school and life. In 1992, local community members, school partners, Deschutes County, youth-serving agencies and churches came together to discuss a better way to serve children and families. After researching different models and best practices, these partners came up with the unique idea of FAN.

The first two FAN sites were started at Terrebonne Elementary and Thompson Elementary. Now, 30 years later, FAN employs 27 advocates at 65 school sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. FAN connects children and families in need to essential resources like rent assistance, clothing, food, healthcare and much more. FAN advocates work tirelessly in Central Oregon schools, giving families a single, dedicated individual to work on their behalf. Removing roadblocks. Helping kids stay in school, ready and able to learn. Opening doors so that families can flourish and thrive.

“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we want you to know that our work wouldn’t have endured for three decades without the dedication and generosity of our amazing community partners and supporters,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director.

Over the last 30 years, FAN advocates have assisted more than 176,000 family members throughout Central Oregon. FAN is charting a course for the next 30 years.

familyaccessnetwork.org • familyaccessnetwork.org/30-year-anniversary • 541-693-5675