Family Access Network Expands Services to Jefferson County

The Family Access Network (FAN) is excited to announce that it will be providing FAN advocate services at Madras High School, Bridges High School and Jefferson County Middle School. We are starting with this targeted group of students and families to optimize FAN’s effectiveness and resources in the area. This expansion has been many years in the making and FAN is thrilled to be serving all three Central Oregon counties, connecting kids and families to the basic-need resources that make it possible for children to thrive in school and beyond. Students and families can contact the above high schools and middle school to reach the FAN advocate.

“We are excited to join other school districts in the Central Oregon region in providing this service to students and their families. We are grateful for the training and support that will be provided by Family Access Network and know that our new implementation sites will benefit from lessons learned in other districts,” said Ken Parshall, superintendent, Jefferson County School District.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates in 62 public schools (K-12) in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. Since inception, FAN has served over 150,000 local children and families. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the public schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675