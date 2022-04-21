Family Access Network Hosts their 16th Annual FANraiser

Speeches by Esteemed Community Members will Highlight the Importance of FAN in Central Oregon

Family Access Network’s (FAN) annual luncheon has been a signature fundraising event for the last 15 years. We are pleased to announce the new name for the annual event and how to participate in this year’s fundraiser. FAN is excited to announce the 16th Annual FANraiser! The new name pays homage to raising up all who partner with FAN, as a FAN student or family, advocate, sponsor, donor, employee, or volunteer.

Traditionally held in a local school, FAN has pivoted the event to a unique hybrid event for this year’s FANraiser. Guests can participate in person on Friday, April 22 at the Bend Parks and Recreation District’s Pavilion for an open-house style event from 11:30am-1pm. The in person event is free and flexible so guests can arrive when they can and leave when they must. With live music from local high school student and singer/songwriter Jaymi Dickenson, guest speakers including the former Oregon Secretary of State, Bev Clarno, Bend/La Pine School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Cook, Shay Mikalson, the Superintendent of the Jefferson County ESD and Chief Student Success Officer for the High Desert ESD and local FAN advocates.

If guests prefer to participate virtually, the 2022 FANraiser event website features videos and stories where guests can learn more about FAN’s mission and milestones, and be able to donate easily with just a few clicks. (familyaccessnetwork.org/2022-fanraiser)

However guests participate, they will join FAN in supporting children and families who need shelter, food, supplies and the goodwill of a community who’s truly there for them.

“For the last two years, FAN has seen a disproportionate effect of the pandemic on many of our already struggling families,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “FAN continues to stand in the light to help where is needed and will continue to work with health and social service providers, businesses, community organizations and individuals to help kids have a warm place to live, nourishing food to eat, winter coats and more.”

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675