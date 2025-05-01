Family Access Network Raises Over $126,000 at 19th Annual FANraiser in Bend

On April 18, the Family Access Network (FAN) hosted its 19th annual FANraiser at Pilot Butte Middle School, drawing over 200 guests and raising more than $126,000 to support local families in need. Held in the school cafeteria, attendees enjoyed a nostalgic, lunchbox-style meal reminiscent of their own school days. The highlight of the event came through two deeply moving stories shared by community members whose lives have been transformed through FAN’s support.

The first speaker, a high school sophomore, described the emotional and financial toll of a life-threatening illness and how her FAN advocate became a steady and supportive presence during her most difficult days. From helping with transportation to medical appointments to ensuring her family had access to groceries, her FAN advocate’s support gave the student and her family strength and normalcy through hardship. Now recovered, with the surgery behind her, the student has her future to look forward to.

Next, a single mother shared how her once-stable life was upended when her young son began to suffer from severe health issues due to toxic black mold in their home. Forced to move into her garage while working long hours to make ends meet, she found hope when a FAN advocate noticed something was wrong and struck up a conversation that led to the mom getting the assistance she and her son desperately needed to lessen the heavy burden they were carrying.

“It’s one thing to know FAN helps with school supplies, gas cards, and eviction prevention—but it’s entirely different to hear firsthand how a FAN advocate can walk beside someone during the hard moments,” said Julie Lyche, executive director of FAN. “It’s powerful to witness.”

The event’s success was made possible by generous business sponsors, including our title sponsor Hoodoo Ski Area, a matching donation from an anonymous family, and the compassion of those in the room. Funds raised will directly support FAN, as the nonprofit works in schools across Central Oregon to ensure that children have what they need to thrive in the classroom and beyond.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 28 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect children and families in need to essential resources to thrive.

