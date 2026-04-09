Family Access Network Raises Over $160,000 at 20th Annual FANraiser

(Photo courtesy of FAN)

On March 18, the Family Access Network filled Lava Ridge Elementary with over 200 guests for its 20th annual FANraiser. The nonprofit raised over $160,000 to support local children and families in need. Attendees gathered in the gymnasium for a lunchbox-style meal while hearing powerful stories of how FAN’s services transformed community members’ lives.

FAN was supported by attendees and more than 38 generous business sponsors, including returning title sponsor, Hoodoo Ski Area. An anonymous family further amplified the impact by matching funds raised in the room. These funds will directly support FAN’s work across Central Oregon, ensuring children have the basic resources they need to thrive in the classroom and simply be kids.

Korben, a high school senior, shared how meeting his FAN advocate eased the financial strain on his single mother. He heard ‘no’ his whole life and learned not to ask until his FAN advocate said yes to something as simple as providing weekend food bags. FAN mom, Sabrina, offered a vulnerable account of facing eviction after her husband’s relapse. While her husband sought the help he needed, Sabrina and her FAN advocate worked to keep her family housed and fed. Today, her husband is back home and on a path of recovery, and together they are working to provide a stable and happy life for their young children.

“Witnessing firsthand some of the hardships our families face each day and the work they put in alongside FAN advocates to change their lives is an honor,” said Julie Lyche, FAN’s executive director. “We’re lucky to get to be in a room full of people who share the vision of a resilient Central Oregon community each year.”

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 28 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect children and families in need to essential resources to thrive.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675