Family Access Network Receives $15,000 from St. Charles Foundation 

St. Charles Foundation recently granted the Family Access Network (FAN) $15,000 to connect children and families to essential resources in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. It only costs $100 to provide one child with vital FAN advocate services for the entire school year. These funds will ensure that 150 children and their family members receive basic necessities such as: food, safe shelter, seasonally appropriate clothing, health care, dental care and much more.

“St. Charles has been a longtime supporter of FAN, and we appreciate all they do for our Central Oregon communities. During this pandemic and all the challenges it presents to children and families, their support is more important than ever,” says Julie Lyche, FAN Executive Director.

St. Charles Foundation takes its role as a community resource seriously, and partners with other local groups to ensure Central Oregonians have access to important health services when they need them most. They are proud of the contribution that their community benefit program makes to support a healthy, vibrant future for our friends and neighbors.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 public schools in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675