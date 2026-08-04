Family Access Network Receives $20,000 Grant from the Ronald W. Naito MD Foundation

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $20,000 grant from the Portland-based Ronald W. Naito MD Foundation in support of FAN advocate services across Central Oregon. This general funding is essential for FAN to link students and families throughout Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties with essential resources including food, clothing, housing, and utilities. Supporting vulnerable families, FAN services increase access to basic necessities and help pave the way to a child’s success. With this generous funding, more needs of struggling Central Oregon families can be met.

“We are so thankful for this continued support from the RWN Foundation and to share in strengthening our local communities together,” FAN Executive Director, Julie Lyche said. “Poverty and barriers to essential resources seriously affect students and families in Central Oregon and we must keep working to address these needs.”

The RWN Foundation honors the legacy of Dr. Ron Naito and his passion for healing. Through the support of initiatives battling climate change, building equitable and sustainable communities, and reducing health inequality, the RWN Foundation is committed to transforming our society and planet. The RWN Foundation also supports Oregon-based arts and education with a focus on under-resourced populations.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 28 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect children and families in need to essential resources to thrive.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675