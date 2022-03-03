Family Access Network Receives $5,000 Grant from Safeway Foundation

Funds to Benefit Low-Income Families in Central Oregon

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $5,000 grant from Safeway Foundation to support FAN services to low-income children and their family members in Central Oregon. At a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the remodeling of Safeway’s Highway 20 location at The Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Safeway Foundation presented FAN with a $5,000 check to help those struggling with basic needs find assistance quickly through their FAN advocates. FAN places advocates directly in schools to help children and families in Central Oregon connect to resources for food, clothing, safe shelter, health care, and more, so kids can focus on flourishing in school and in life.

“We are thrilled that Safeway Foundation invited us to take part in this celebration, and chose to give back to the community they serve by donating to FAN,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “Their recognition of poverty issues facing Central Oregon and willingness to help will bring assistance, possibility and hope to many children in need.”

Safeway Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors program is dedicated to bettering the lives of people in their neighborhoods.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675