Family Access Network Receives $60,000 in Matching Grants

The Family Access Network (FAN) recently received $30,000 from Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) with a matching grant of $30,000 from Central Oregon Health Council (COHC). The combined $60,000 will support FAN advocates in bringing critical basic-needs services to children and their family members in rural areas throughout Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

“OCF and COHC are valued partners in FAN’s work to alleviate poverty in Central Oregon,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “Their generous support of our services in rural areas will ensure kids in Central Oregon have access to food, clothing, school supplies and much more.”

OCF’s mission is to improve the lives of all Oregonians through the power of philanthropy. As a statewide community foundation, they work alongside donors, stewarding their priorities into strategic giving to support diverse communities across Oregon, creating lasting, transformative change.

COHC is dedicated to improving the health of the region and providing oversight of the Medicaid population and Coordinated Care Organization (CCO). COHC was officially created by Senate Bill 204 in 2011 to promote the health of the region’s residents and seeks to achieve the Triple Aim of improving health outcomes, increasing satisfaction with the health system and reducing cost. COHC’s mission is to serve as the governing Board for the CCO and to connect the CCO, patients, providers, Central Oregon and resources.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675