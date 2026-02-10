Family Kitchen Renews Search for a Permanent Home in Bend

Family Kitchen, the nonprofit organization providing free, nutritious meals to people in need across Deschutes County, has renewed its search for a permanent kitchen location in Bend.

Family Kitchen’s mission is simple and steadfast: to serve nutritious meals to anyone in need in a safe and caring environment. The organization currently serves meals in Bend, Redmond, and Sisters. In Bend, Family Kitchen is open 365 days a year, ensuring community members have access to a nutritious, home-cooked meal — even on holidays.

For the past 40 years, Family Kitchen has operated out of the kitchen at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Bend. In December 2023, the organization became an official 501(c)(3), marking an important milestone and a new chapter focused on long-term sustainability and growth.

“From its inception, Trinity Episcopal has been committed to supporting the mission of Family Kitchen through shared space, volunteers and financial resources. While our facilities and footprint cannot sustain the ever-expanding needs and services, we wholeheartedly support Family Kitchen and will continue to invest our time, talent and treasure in their vital outreach and services to our Central Oregon communities.” ~ Elizabeth Wheatley-Jones, pastor, Trinity Episcopal Church.

As demand for meals and services increased, Family Kitchen began exploring the possibility of relocating to a new space in Bend in 2023. After careful consideration, the organization chose to pause that effort — prioritizing stability, uninterrupted service, and the foundational work needed to support a future move. With its nonprofit status secured and a clearer path forward, Family Kitchen is now ready to renew the search for a permanent home that can support its mission for generations to come.

“Our community has grown, and so has the need,” said Olivia Parker, executive director of Family Kitchen. “We are incredibly grateful for the support that has carried us this far, and we’re excited to find a space that allows us to continue showing up — every single day — for our neighbors.”

Family Kitchen invites property owners, developers, and community partners who may have, or know of, a suitable space in Bend to reach out. The organization is seeking a long-term home that can support meal preparation, dining, volunteer engagement, and community connection — helping ensure that no neighbor goes without a meal. Those interested in exploring opportunities are encouraged to contact Family Kitchen to start the conversation.

Family Kitchen by the Numbers (Bend)

Open for meals every day of the year

Serves 5,000-7,000 in-house meals each month

Delivers approximately 750 meals per month to homebound individuals

Partners with local organizations to expand reach, including: Central Oregon Villages Central Oregon Veterans Outreach Stepping Stone Taylor Center



For more information or to support Family Kitchen’s search for a new home, please contact Olivia Parker, Family Kitchen executive director, at Olivia@familykitchen.org.

familykitchen.org