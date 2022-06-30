Farm to Fork Dinner & Fundraiser Raises over $100,000 for Central Oregon Youth

On a beautiful Central Oregon Friday evening, 200 business leaders and community stakeholders gathered to raise funds for local youth. Aperion Management Group, along with title sponsor Mike’s Fence Center, hosted the fifth annual Farm to Fork Dinner and Fundraiser on Friday, June 3 at the beautiful Seventh Mountain Resort to benefit local non-profit, Heart of Oregon Corps. The event featured entertainment by the Maxwell Freidman Group, a farm to fork dinner by a local chef, wine tasting by local winery Lava Terrace and meaningful testimonials by youth participants.

Local chef Gene Soto of Bowtie Catering arranged a menu to delight with items such as grilled, marinated local tri-tip with creamy horseradish, polenta cakes and smoked tomato fondue and pesto crusted roasted salmon filet. Ingredients were sourced from Central Oregon farms.

The Farm to Fork event is also about the community raising money to support youth in Heart of Oregon’s “work-earn-learn” programs. Businesses and individuals alike gave in different ways throughout the evening including table sponsorship, bidding on beautiful centerpieces provided by local plant store Somewhere That’s Green, a raffle for a round of golf at the Del Monte Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California and a donation paddle raise. The goal to raise $100,000 was achieved!

“This level of individual and business community support of local youth who are working so hard to improve their lives is incredibly heartening,” said Laura Handy, Heart of Oregon Corps’ executive director. “I love that our youth are empowered to share their stories, and that the Central Oregon community is so engaged in our collective growth socially and economically.”

Both corporate sponsorships and public tickets are available for Farm to Fork each year. Stay tuned for 2023 sponsorship and ticket information at heartoforegon.org/news-events/farm-to-fork

