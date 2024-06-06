Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast at the Chiloquin Community Center

Celebrate Father’s Day in a heartwarming and delicious way at the Chiloquin Community Center! On Sunday, June 16, 2024, from 8-11am, Chiloquin Visions in Progress (CVIP) will host a special Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser.

The breakfast menu features a mouthwatering array of pancakes, savory ham, fresh fruit, coffee, and juice. It’s the perfect opportunity to start the day with a hearty meal while supporting the vital work of CVIP, the organization that operates the Chiloquin Community Center.

Bring your family, friends, and, of course, your dads to enjoy this festive breakfast and contribute to a great cause. Tickets will be available at the door: $8 for adults, $5 for children aged 6-11, and free for children under 6.

Proceeds from the breakfast will directly benefit CVIP’s ongoing efforts to support the Community Centers and other programs operated by CVIP, including Children Learns After School. As a critical hub for local activities and events, the Community Center fosters community spirit and provides a space for gatherings, programs, and support services.

Join us at the Chiloquin Community Center at 140 South First Avenue in Chiloquin, Oregon, for a memorable morning of food, fun, and community spirit. Then, head up to Collier Park for Living History Day to see the historic equipment operating at the Collier Logging Museum from 10am-3pm.

Let’s make this Father’s Day a celebration to remember while supporting the vital programs and services that CVIP provides to our community.

About Chiloquin Visions in Progress:

Chiloquin Visions in Progress is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the greater Chiloquin area as a catalyst for fostering a healthy and prosperous community. We are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community development in the Chiloquin area. Through various programs, initiatives, and events, we strive to empower residents to become active participants in shaping their community’s future.

chiloquinvisions.com