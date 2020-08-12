Features of Construction Management Software That Empower Your Teams

Many construction companies hire reputable construction management software to manage their on-site projects, business contracts, profit reinvestment, and engineering technicalities.

A report by Synopses states that software must comply with the standards of software development rules and regulations. It helps to stay protected from bug attacks, virus attacks, hacks, security weaknesses, and design flaws. Likewise, it must contain features that will provide continued support in empowering your teams.

Here’s what features construction project management software must-have.

Effective Project Management

It is impossible to attend every detail in a given construction project delivery lifecycle by the supervisors. Hence, you must integrate good construction management software into your system to track information about your ongoing projects.

The software helps in planning resources, gathering teams for collaboration, managing incoming client requests, re-scheduling timelines due to changing project deadlines, and tracking different jobs’ progress.

Simplifying Accounting and Finance

With this feature, the project managers can monitor the expenditures taking place on different job sites. A software solution’s task is to offer you error-free and accurate results of large databases, including the profit and loss statements.

The software also automates finance functions like accounts receivable, payable, payroll management, and work order entry. The software design must be flexible enough to adjust as per the clients’ requirements in calculating the cost.

Convenience in Scheduling

It is one of the critical features that your construction management software should have. With this feature, your project managers will be able to study the pipeline and schedule them on particular jobs.

Most software programs link the scheduled tasks to the calendar that helps you analyze how to finish the ongoing jobs before the deadlines approach. It also becomes more comfortable for the contractors to assign the tasks as per the priority.

Synchronizing with QuickBooks/Other Cloud-based Apps

Many age-old construction companies still prefer using old accounting technology. Tally was one of the most preferred book-keeping and accounting software that was outranked by other accounting software. Today, many organizations prefer maintaining their accounts and balance sheets with QuickBooks.

So, before installing the construction management software, make sure to ask the vendor whether it can synchronize with your existing accounting software. If not, how will the book-keeping and accounting be processed with the new software? Ask them for assistance and get your systems upgraded. Many software consultants provide expert support in the initial months to update and streamline the data.

Updating the Equipment & Inventory Records

It is one of the vital features that most of the construction management software has. With this tool, you can track how much inventory/raw material you have in your warehouse, how much is utilized, and how much is to be procured for other ongoing projects.

The contractors and project managers both can monitor and control the supplies to minimize losses and wastage. Similarly, you can also track where the construction equipment is used, who is in charge of the equipment management, and what to do if any emergency arises in case of repair required.