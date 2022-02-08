February Kitchen & Bath Remodeling Webinars

(Photo | Courtesy of Neil Kelly)

Kitchen Design + Remodeling Webinar

Saturday, February 12 at 10am

Dreaming of a new kitchen? Join award-winning Neil Kelly Designers online for a fun morning filled with kitchen design inspiration and expert remodeling advice. With decades of experience, we’ll show you how to maximize style and functionality in the heart of your home.

Bath Design + Remodeling Webinar

Saturday, February 26 at 10am

Take the first step toward that beautiful new bathroom you’ve been dreaming of! We’ll look at current product and material trends, explore what makes a great bath function as beautifully as it looks and take a deep dive into recent Neil Kelly bath remodeling projects.

