February’s PubTalk Lineup is Here

(Graphic | Courtesy of EDCO)

If you joined us for PubTalk in January, you weren’t alone. We had a great new year, new venue turnout and the good news is that we are already expanding at Silver Moon for more elbow room! Join us at our new location again in February.

Central Oregon PubTalk

Thursday, February 24

Silver Moon Brewing | In-Person + Virtual

5pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

Later this month, in true EDCO PubTalk fashion, we’ll cover a little bit of everything, from acquisition in the outdoor industry to CBD in a can and the best way to pick your next podcast or must-read. February’s line-up is below.

Thanks to some of Silver Moon Brewing’s generous neighbors, extra parking will be made available on PubTalk nights after 5pm in both Atlas Law Group and Francis, Hansen & Martin, LLP’s parking lots.

Keynote Speaker:

Outside‘s Acquisition of Cairn | The Story and Their Future

Rob Little | Senior Director, Commerce Operations | Outside

Former Co-Founder & Co-CEO | CAIRN

Company Updates:

Travis Dennis | Co-Founder | IRIS

Thomas Angel | Founder & CEO | Altitude Beverage

Purchase in-person tickets here: eventbrite.com/e/february-2022-central-oregon-pubtalk-tickets .

Purchase virtual tickets here: hopin.com/events/february-2022-central-oregon-pubtalk .

Company Spotlight

Thomas Angel | Founder & CEO | Altitude Beverage

Altitude Beverage has set out to put a lot into a little can and make it healthy without it tasting too healthy. Their unique blend of functional adaptogens is designed to give your body everything it needs to start the day right. Their products have 0 percent THC, are gluten-free, create no jitters, are non-GMO, naturally sweetened and plant-based. What more can you ask for in a shelf-stable, grab-and-go drink? Join us at PubTalk to hear what’s ahead for Altitude Beverage.