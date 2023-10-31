Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit, Clearing the Way for Arnold Irrigation District Conservation Project

A federal district court judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit initiated by the Save Arnold Canal (SAC) group seeking to halt Arnold Irrigation District’s (AID) Main Canal Water Conservation Project.

Following a landmark decision issued by Federal Court District Judge Michael McShane on August 24, 2023, property owners dismissed their lawsuit.

SAC originally filed the lawsuit in the fall of 2022 against AID, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

SAC’s claims against AID were dismissed on July 11, 2023. The claim was then amended to include four individual property owners who live along AID’s main canal. On August 24, 2023, the federal court denied the property owners’ requested preliminary injunction, which sought to stop construction of the canal project while the case was pending.

In his ruling denying the request for a preliminary injunction, Judge McShane wrote that the plaintiffs’ claims have little likelihood of success at trial. He rejected the claims made by SAC, including allegations that the NRCS violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and that AID violated state law by not having the necessary right of way for the piping project.

The Court determined that transitioning the canal to a piping system is a reasonable and necessary measure to provide water to its patrons. The Court also acknowledged the benefits of a safer and more efficient irrigation system in the Deschutes Basin.

Steve Johnson, district manager of AID, commented on the legal outcome, saying, “We are pleased with the legal outcome affirming our right to pipe and modernize our canals. The district can now focus on continuing our main canal project without delay and achieving a more reliable and sustainable water supply for our patrons, ensuring water access for our sister irrigation district, North Unit Irrigation, and delivering substantial instream benefits to the Deschutes River and its aquatic habitat.”

The dismissal of the SAC lawsuit represents a significant development in the ongoing efforts to enhance water conservation and deliver long-term benefits to the local community. AID remains committed to its mission of providing efficient and sustainable water resources while supporting the environmental well-being of the Deschutes Basin.

For more information about AID’s Infrastructure Modernization Project, please visit the Arnold Irrigation District website.

About Arnold Irrigation District:

Situated in Deschutes County, Oregon, Arnold Irrigation District encompasses 4,384 irrigated acres that serve as the lifeblood of 646 patrons. The District is responsible for operating and maintaining a comprehensive irrigation infrastructure spanning 39 miles of canals and laterals within the Deschutes Basin.

As stewards of this critical water conveyance system, Arnold Irrigation District plays a pivotal role in serving the water needs of the region’s agricultural landscape.

