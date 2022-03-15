Feeding Central Oregon

(Graphic | Courtesy of The Giving Plate)

A couple of years ago we built an indoor hydroponic grow room (the ﬁrst of its kind in Central Oregon) in The Giving Plate’s facilities, with the goal of helping to feed their customers quality, locally grown greens.

Dubbed The Growing Room, the build and launch was a rousing success, but ever since the pandemic struck it has both increased those in need and made it challenging to operate The Growing Room with a volunteer staﬀ.

The need now is greater than ever to be able to provide a fresh, healthy, locally sourced food supply, so we’ve been tasked with the challenge of making the Growing Room the absolute best version of itself.

The Around The Bend Farms Grownology team has put together a comprehensive plan to do just that, and we need your help to make our vision come to life! We will be making upgrades and optimizations to the equipment, and staﬃng The Growing Room with a trained expert vertical farm manager for the duration of 2022. For 2023 and beyond we will be working toward transforming this proven concept into a larger oﬀ-site operation that can handle all of their healthy leafy green supply demands in the future.

The Vertical Garden at The Giving Plate (TGP) is ready to grow! All produce from the grow room is given to TGP’s guests at no charge, but we need to pay for materials, supplies and dedicated staﬀ.

Our fundraising goal for this ﬁrst round is $20,000 — that’s 100 people donating $200 to our cause.

Please support our cause by donating money towards this worthwhile fundraiser. Go to our website (aroundthebendfarms.org), scroll down to Take Action & Support Us, and click the Donate button!

Thank you so much for all your support in our eﬀorts through the years to make our amazing town a healthier, more self-suﬃcient place. We know that with your help we can make a big diﬀerence!

