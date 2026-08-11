FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Hagen & Wrights Spring Fires in Oregon

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Hagen Fire burning in Umatilla and Union counties and the Wrights Spring Fire burning in Klamath County and on tribal lands of the Klamath Tribes, in Oregon.

The state of Oregon’s request for a declaration under FEMA’s Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) program for the Hagen Fire was approved by FEMA Region 10 Acting Regional Administrator Vincent J. Maykovich on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, at 12:26 a.m. PT. The state’s request for the Wrights Spring Fire was approved Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, at 8:11 p.m. PT. The Region 10 Acting Regional Administrator determined that the Hagen and Wrights Spring fires each threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. These are the sixth and seventh FMAG declarations in 2026 to help fight Oregon wildfires.

At the time of the state’s request for the Hagen Fire, the wildfire threatened homes in and around Elgin and Tollgate. At the time of the state’s request for the Wrights Spring Fire, the wildfire threatened homes in and around Sprague River and Chiloquin as well as tribal lands of the Klamath Tribes. Both fires threatened utility and communications infrastructure, local utility access on federal land, and recreation and cultural areas. The Hagen Fire also threatened Oregon Route 204, and the Wrights Spring Fire threatened Oregon and California Railroad (O&C) train tracks.

FMAGs make funding available to pay up to 75 percent of a state’s eligible firefighting costs for fires that threaten to become major disasters. Eligible items can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire. These grants do not provide assistance to individual home or business owners and do not cover other infrastructure damage caused by the fire.

FEMA.gov