Festival Faire Returns July 10 to Launch the Sunriver Music Festival Summer Concert Series

Festival Faire arrives July 10 to offer you a dynamic opening of Sunriver Music Festival’s 45th annual summer season.

At this festive gala, vital funds are raised for the Young Artists Scholarships and Sunriver Music Festival’s world-class concerts. Come to the iconic Great Hall at Sunriver Resort at 4pm for a multi-course dinner and drinks, entertainment from fabulous Young Artists Scholarship performers, lively auction, and inspiring stories. The in-person event at the Great Hall includes:

Hosted happy hour and multi-course plated dinner from the Resort chefs.

Performances from virtuosic Young Artists Scholarship recipients.

LIVE auction and paddle raise to Fund-A-Scholar and support the future of music with the Young Artists Scholarships.

This gala Festival Faire fundraiser kicks off the 45th season of the landmark Summer Festival in Sunriver and Bend. August 8-21 includes four classical concerts, one pops concert, a solo piano concert and the family-friendly Discover the Symphony concert.

Tickets are on sale now at $125 per person. One lively way to enrich your Festival Faire experience is to host a table full of friends or business associates. Reserve your table of eight today at sunrivermusic.org or by calling 541-593-9310.

2022 Summer Festival Concert Schedule

August 8 — Kick off your season with a special outdoor free Movie Night on August 8. The film highlights the dramatic story of Beethoven’s Third Symphony (Eroica). Why was the Eroica so revolutionary? Why did this symphony provoke political arguments among patrons and performers alike? How did Beethoven’s Eroica impact the future of classical music then and forever? Join us for movie night and find out!

Classical Concert I | August 10, 2022

Caldera High School in Bend | 7:30pm

We open Maestro Mitchell’s tenure with a celebratory concert featuring many of our fine orchestra musicians and Beethoven’s monumental masterpiece, the Eroica Symphony.

Pops Concert | August 12

Caldera High School | 7:30pm

The first half celebrates big anniversaries in the world of music for the silver screen. The second half features all that jazz. Come for your favorite film scores and dynamic live arrangements of Gershwin, Joplin, Ellington standards and more! Featuring Timothy Jones, bass-baritone.

Classical Concert II | August 15

Sunriver Resort Great Hall | 7:30pm

A brand new Cliburn-winning piano soloist joins the Festival Orchestra in a stunningly beautiful pianocentric evening. Tune into the world’s pre-eminent piano competition at cliburn.org to see who our soloist will be!

Solo Piano Concert | August 16

Sunriver Resort Great Hall |7:30pm

The historical Great Hall set the scene for a groundbreaking solo performance from one of the best young pianists in the world.

Discover the Symphony Concert | August 17

Sunriver Resort Great Hall | 4pm

This entertaining matinee presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert in the beautiful Great Hall with virtuosic young soloists and the full orchestra. Free for kids 18 and under, fun for all ages!

Classical Concert III | August 18

Sunriver Resort Great Hall | 7:30pm

Featuring William Hagen, violin. The riveting 28-year-old American violinist, already a seasoned international performer hailed as a “brilliant virtuoso… a standout,” joins the Festival Orchestra for Brahms’ iconic Violin Concerto.

Classical Concert IV | August 21

Caldera High School | 7:30pm

Featuring Timothy Jones, bass-baritone, an enthusiastic champion of contemporary works and composers. Equally at home on the opera and concert stage as he is in the more intimate settings of chamber music and solo recital, Jones performs with the Festival Orchestra in a closing concert of Shakespearean grandeur.

Sunriver Music Festival is committed to expanding the audience for classical music by nurturing the next generation of artistic talent and by presenting a world-class musical experience for Central Oregon residents and visitors.

sunrivermusic.org • information@sunrivermusic.org • 541-593-9310